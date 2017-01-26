Nats Bolster Depth, Re-Sign Stephen Drew

January 26, 2017 12:11 PM By Bryan Frantz
Filed Under: Stephen Drew, Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON — The Nationals have re-signed utility man Stephen Drew, per Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post.

Drew played in 70 games for the Nationals last season, hitting eight home runs with 21 RBIs, 11 doubles and a triple. In 165 plate appearances, he managed a .266/.339/.524 line while playing quality defense at second base, third base and shortstop.

The Nationals previously re-signed fellow bench utility player Chris Heisey. While there are still several needs to be addressed — chiefly the closer role — the Nationals roster is rounding into shape.

