John Wall Might Have the Cutest Puppies in D.C. Sports

January 26, 2017 2:47 PM By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: John Wall, Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON — Here we were thinking Bashaud Breeland had the cutest pups in D.C. sports, but then John Wall’s litter walked in.

Wall made a video introducing his housemates for LeBron James’ “Uninterrupted” website, and it’s about the cutest darn thing you’ll see all day.

Wall, to his credit, also delivered some incredible one-liners.

“I got a thing for dogs. I got three pit bulls, two little frenchies,” he said, introducing the pit bulls. “I just be kickin’ it with my dogs all day.”

Related: Ryan Kerrigan, Daniel Winnik Have Matching Dogs

“This is what I do,” Wall added from his backyard. “Every day after practice, after games, I just come out here and spend a good hour, two hours, kickin’ it with my dogs. These are the big boys outside. I’ll show you the little pups that’s inside.”

Once inside, Wall tried introducing Southside, but this little frenchie had other plans.

“He won’t get out my face so I can talk to y’all,” Wall said, under siege from kisses.

 

wall dog John Wall Might Have the Cutest Puppies in D.C. Sports

“John Wall got a thing for dogs, B,” he said. “Y’all want to know one thing, man. Your boy got dogs on deck.”

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter.

More from Chris Lingebach
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia