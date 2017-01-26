John Wall Might Have the Cutest Puppies in D.C. Sports

WASHINGTON — Here we were thinking Bashaud Breeland had the cutest pups in D.C. sports, but then John Wall’s litter walked in.

Wall made a video introducing his housemates for LeBron James’ “Uninterrupted” website, and it’s about the cutest darn thing you’ll see all day.

Wall, to his credit, also delivered some incredible one-liners.

“I got a thing for dogs. I got three pit bulls, two little frenchies,” he said, introducing the pit bulls. “I just be kickin’ it with my dogs all day.”

“This is what I do,” Wall added from his backyard. “Every day after practice, after games, I just come out here and spend a good hour, two hours, kickin’ it with my dogs. These are the big boys outside. I’ll show you the little pups that’s inside.”

Once inside, Wall tried introducing Southside, but this little frenchie had other plans.

“He won’t get out my face so I can talk to y’all,” Wall said, under siege from kisses.

“John Wall got a thing for dogs, B,” he said. “Y’all want to know one thing, man. Your boy got dogs on deck.”

Ever wonder what @JohnWall does in his downtime? Meet the pups that he hangs with at home. 🐶🐾 pic.twitter.com/ujwlZ6EqMU — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) January 26, 2017

