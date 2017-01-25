Greenpeace Protesters Hang ‘Resist’ Banner Near White House

WASHINGTON — At least seven protesters climbed a 270-foot tall crane at a downtown Washington construction site just blocks from the White House Wednesday morning. The protesters are associated with the environmental group Greenpeace and are sending a message to President Donald Trump in the wake of his executive actions against the EPA.

Protesters climbed the crane — which is at 15th and L Streets in Northwest D.C. — around 8 a.m. They have now unfurled a 70-foot by 35-foot banner with the word “resist” written on it.

The Greenpeace protesters got their "resist' sign hanging in front of the White House to send a message to Trump. https://t.co/eiwUafJWSq pic.twitter.com/ulAvI1Sz2h — WUSA9 (@wusa9) January 25, 2017

So moved to be here in DC to witness this bold act of resistance in the face of Trump's regime. #resist #greenpeace #resistoften pic.twitter.com/sESaubYVUQ — Isabelle Geczy (@isabellegeczy) January 25, 2017

Greenpeace spokesman Travis Nichols says the action is a continuation of protests that began with Trump’s inauguration.

A group of 6+ people have taken over a construction crane at the old @washingtonpost demo site. 15&L blocked. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/UKjyFCqFN8 — Melanie Alnwick (@fox5melanie) January 25, 2017

The protest comes a day after Trump’s administration moved to delay implementation of at least 30 environmental rules and froze new Environmental Protection Agency contracts and grant awards.

Related: ‘Active Trump on EPA, Chicago, Voter Fraud, Supreme Court, Wall’

In a statement provided to WUSA 9, activist and Greenpeace Inc. Board Chair Karen Topakian says, “People in this country are ready to resist and rise up in ways they have never done before. While Trump’s disdain and disrespect for our democratic institutions scare me, I am so inspired by the multigenerational movement of progress that is growing in every state. Greenpeace has used nonviolence to resist tyrannical bullies since 1971, and we’re not going to stop now.”

“The sun has risen this morning on a new America, but it isn’t Donald Trump’s,” said Pearl Robinson, one of the activists on the crane. “Now is the time to resist.”

Watch video from one of the protesters on the crane below.

Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press and CBS D.C. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)