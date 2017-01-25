National Zoo Welcomes New Gray Seal Pup

January 25, 2017 10:54 AM

WASHINGTON — Very important cute animal baby alert!

A female gray seal pup was born at the National Zoo just after midnight on Saturday to a 33-year-old mother. Look at this adorable creature:

(Photo credit: Smithsonian)

(Photo credit: Smithsonian)

(Photo credit: Smithsonian)

(Photo credit: Smithsonian)

The mother, Kara, became the oldest gray seal to give birth in a zoo, per The Smithsonian. It is the third pup born to Kara and 26-year-old father Gunther.

The zoo reports the pup, who has not yet been named, was 37 pounds as of Tuesday. When she reaches three weeks, the pup will wean and shed her white coat. At that point, she will be introduced to the rest of the seals in the colony.

