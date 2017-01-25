Unofficial Gov’t Agency Twitter Accounts Pledge to Share ‘Real Facts’

A slew of unofficial Twitter accounts for government agencies have cropped up, promising to tweet “real facts” and climate change news.

The movement on Twitter first began when the National Park Service was forced to shut down its Twitter activity temporarily after retweeting two tweets — one about the attendance of Trump’s inauguration and the other about the disappearance of some pages on WhiteHouse.gov.

This week, the Trump administration instituted a temporary media blackout at the EPA. Also, the Badlands National Park in South Dakota tweeted out multiple facts about climate change. These tweets were later deleted.

The first account to pop up was @AltNatParkSer, self-described as “The Unofficial ‘Resistance’ team of U.S. National Park Service. Not taxpayer subsidised! Come for rugged scenery, fossil beds, 89 million acres of landscape.”

Its handle is @AltUSNatParkSer. See some of its tweets below.

Can't wait for President Trump to call us FAKE NEWS. You can take our official twitter, but you'll never take our free time! — AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 25, 2017

President Trump will build a wall to keep people out of the US, & piplines to make sure oil destroys our nature reserves. #resist #Keystone — AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 25, 2017

At time of writing, the number of followers has exploded to 622,000.

@RogueNASA was also born Tuesday. “Rogue NASA” describes itself as “The unofficial ‘Resistance’ team of NASA. Not an official NASA account. Follow for science and climate news and facts. REAL NEWS, REAL FACTS.”

See a few of the account’s tweets below.

How sad is it that government employees have to create rogue Twitter accounts just to communicate FACTS to the American public? — Rogue NASA (@RogueNASA) January 25, 2017

Rogue Twitter accounts are fun, but gov't employees and scientists are very afraid of being fired if they speak out & share facts. #resist — Rogue NASA (@RogueNASA) January 25, 2017

RESIST FAKE NEWS

RESIST ALTERNATIVE FACTS

RESIST CLIMATE SKEPTICISM https://t.co/7bsq4CmuFd — Rogue NASA (@RogueNASA) January 25, 2017

It’s hard to keep up with the pace of accounts sprouting up on Twitter, but as of writing there are now unofficial accounts for the Forest Service, Environmental Protection Agency, Centers for Disease Control, Food and Drug Administration, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, and Department of Agriculture.

