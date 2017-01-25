Maryland Lawmakers Filing ‘End of Life Options’ Bill

January 25, 2017 9:24 AM
Filed Under: terminally ill

ANNAPOLIS, Md.  — Maryland lawmakers will be sponsoring legislation to allow terminally ill patients to end their own lives by self-ingesting drugs prescribed by a doctor.

Supporters are meeting with legislators Wednesday, when lawmakers will introduce legislation.

It would allow mentally capable, terminally ill patients with six months or fewer to live the option to obtain prescription medication, if their suffering became unbearable.

The person’s primary physician would prescribe only after he or she and a consulting physician confirm the sick person has a prognosis of six months or fewer to live, is mentally capable to make the decision and is physically capable of self-administering drugs.

Similar legislation has stalled in recent years in Maryland. Opponents have cited concerns that vulnerable people like the developmentally disabled could be pressured to end their lives.

