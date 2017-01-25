Kirk Cousins Would ‘Love to Build Something in Washington’

January 25, 2017 4:29 PM By Chris Lingebach
Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — Kirk Cousins hinted Wednesday he would love to return to the Redskins, if they want him badly enough.

“I’d love to build something in Washington,” Cousins told Dave Richard of CBS Sports. “We’ll see if the decision-makers let that happen.”

This a day after team president Bruce Allen dismissed a wave of speculation involving his free-agent-to-be quarterback, telling SiriusXM “it doesn’t come from the Redskins.”

“Kirk’s our quarterback,” Allen said. “He played well the last two years, and I know there’s other speculation, but it doesn’t come from the Redskins.”

Earlier Tuesday, Redskins coach Jay Gruden worked to calm speculation in his own right, saying, “We totally anticipate Kirk coming back to the Washington Redskins.”

“We’re excited about parlaying two very good years as a starting quarterback with a third year and just continue to watch him grow,” he said.

Cousins was also asked by NFL.com if he’ll be back in Washington.

“I don’t know,” Cousins said. “I think you have to have an open mind but ultimately it’s not in my hands in the sense that the team is going to make that decision and I’ll react accordingly.”

“I’d love to have a crystal ball that tells me what I’m going to do next year and 50 years after that, but that’s not life,” he said. “And that’s not life in this league. I’ll just take it a year at a time and trust in the Lord’s plan.”

Redskins GM Scot McCloughan has yet to address the media this offseason.

