The Junks Have Bullets Fever, and the Only Prescription is More Wins

January 25, 2017 1:43 PM By Bryan Frantz
Filed Under: The Sports Junkies, Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON — The Wizards are rolling these days, having won 14 consecutive home games and nine of their past 11 overall. As a result, they’ve vaulted back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture, sitting in fifth place as of Wednesday morning.

With a streak like that going, the Junkies were feeling something coming on. One might call it … a fever?

A … Bullets … fever?

Josh in Reston Has Terrible Wizards Plan

All morning long on Wednesday, the Junks talked Wizards, and, after a slow start, the callers joined in the fun.

And later, Wizards play-by-play man Steve Buckhantz called in to spread the wealth, after a brief spell to discuss weird things found under hotel mattresses.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter

More from Bryan Frantz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia