The Junks Have Bullets Fever, and the Only Prescription is More Wins

WASHINGTON — The Wizards are rolling these days, having won 14 consecutive home games and nine of their past 11 overall. As a result, they’ve vaulted back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture, sitting in fifth place as of Wednesday morning.

With a streak like that going, the Junkies were feeling something coming on. One might call it … a fever?

A … Bullets … fever?

Josh in Reston Has Terrible Wizards Plan

All morning long on Wednesday, the Junks talked Wizards, and, after a slow start, the callers joined in the fun.

And later, Wizards play-by-play man Steve Buckhantz called in to spread the wealth, after a brief spell to discuss weird things found under hotel mattresses.

