Bruce Allen: Goal Remains to Sign Cousins Long Term

January 25, 2017 8:27 PM By Brian McNally
Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins

MOBILE, Ala. – Redskins team president Bruce Allen knows speculation is running rampant about his organization’s plans for quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Allen said on Wednesday at the Senior Bowl that talks between the two sides will resume soon.

“We will. Shortly,” Allen said in a brief chat with reporters. “But it’s nothing to hurry into right now. But he knows our intent.”

And that intent for Washington is to get Cousins under contract for multiple years. Redskins coach Jay Gruden said as much on Tuesday and was confident Cousins will be his quarterback in 2017 despite speculation other teams might make a push to trade for him.

The Redskins, of course, can tender the exclusive franchise tag to Cousins, which would prevent other teams from putting together an offer sheet. But if they use the non-exclusive franchise tag then a team like the San Francisco 49ers could make Cousins an offer. Kyle Shanahan, Cousins’ offensive coordinator in Washington his first two seasons, is expected to be named the next 49ers coach.

Cousins wouldn’t technically be a free agent because the Redskins could match any offer sheet. But it could also decide to hold trade talks if they think the return is strong enough. For now, Allen wants no part of any trade speculation. His focus is on negotiations prior to the March 1 franchise tag deadline.

“The goal is to get long term,” Allen said.

