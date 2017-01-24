Women’s March Second Highest Day Ever for Metro Ridership

WASHINGTON — Transportation officials in Washington say the more than a million trips taken on the city’s rail system Saturday make the day the second highest ridership day in the system’s history.

On Sunday, Metro tweeted that 1,001,616 trips were taken on the rail system on Saturday, the day of the Women’s March on Washington.

Metrorail ridership for Sat, Jan 21 = 1,001,616 #wmata — Metro (@wmata) January 22, 2017

According to Metro, the day ranks second in ridership behind January 20, 2009 — President Barack Obama’s first inauguration. Metro says 1,120,000 trips were taken that day. The days are the only ones where more than a million trips were taken on the system.

Metro spokesman Dan Stessel had said that on Friday, the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration, just over 570,000 trips were taken on the rail system.

Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press and CBS D.C. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)