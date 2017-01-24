Wizards Show Up in All Black as Promised for Celtics Game

WASHINGTON — The Wizards pledged to arrive at Verizon Center in all black — dressed for a funeral — ahead of their game against the Celtics Tuesday night.
The teams have split 1-1 thus far in their season series in what has proved to be a chippy rivalry, with their most recent meeting culminating in a benches-clearing fracas and John Wall needing to be separated from nose-poking opponent Jae Crowder.
Before Tuesday’s game, the Wizards held true to their word, arriving in “all black everything” attire. Chase Hughes of CSN Mid-Atlantic has video of each player arriving at the facility.
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas responded to the Wizards’ fashion statement, calling their outfits “cute.”
