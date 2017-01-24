Wizards Show Up in All Black as Promised for Celtics Game

WASHINGTON — The Wizards pledged to arrive at Verizon Center in all black — dressed for a funeral — ahead of their game against the Celtics Tuesday night.

The teams have split 1-1 thus far in their season series in what has proved to be a chippy rivalry, with their most recent meeting culminating in a benches-clearing fracas and John Wall needing to be separated from nose-poking opponent Jae Crowder.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Wizards held true to their word, arriving in “all black everything” attire. Chase Hughes of CSN Mid-Atlantic has video of each player arriving at the facility.

Jason Smith arrives in all black for Wizards-Celtics. pic.twitter.com/ZF7WxY9DRO — Chase Hughes (@chasehughesCSN) January 24, 2017

The rookies arrive in all black for Wizards-Celtics. pic.twitter.com/RJaukZshNs — Chase Hughes (@chasehughesCSN) January 24, 2017

Tomas Satoransky arrives in all black for Wizards-Celtics: 'Gotta follow the rules.' pic.twitter.com/Xe0t9OrnIE — Chase Hughes (@chasehughesCSN) January 24, 2017

Even the injured Ian Mahinmi is getting in on the fun wearing all black. pic.twitter.com/FKgRssL65n — Chase Hughes (@chasehughesCSN) January 24, 2017

Marcin Gortat in all black: 'Don't blame me, please.' 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GwRtS0gUGG — Chase Hughes (@chasehughesCSN) January 24, 2017

Otto Porter with the shades! Got a big reaction when he entered the locker room. #Wiz eltis pic.twitter.com/AJLhjWcVby — Chase Hughes (@chasehughesCSN) January 24, 2017

John Wall and Kief Morris arrive in all black for Wizards-Celtics. pic.twitter.com/LMEoRulMKA — Chase Hughes (@chasehughesCSN) January 24, 2017

Last but not least, Bradley Beal. pic.twitter.com/RMGZTEjKLv — Chase Hughes (@chasehughesCSN) January 24, 2017

Scott Brooks said his daughter told him not to wear his black jeans tonight because they make him look "chunky.' #WizCeltics — Chase Hughes (@chasehughesCSN) January 24, 2017

Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas responded to the Wizards’ fashion statement, calling their outfits “cute.”

