Metro to Boost Service During Anti-Abortion Rally in D.C.

January 24, 2017 11:13 AM
Filed Under: March for Life, Metro

WASHINGTON — Metro says it will run more trains than usual on Friday to accommodate crowds gathering on the National Mall for an anti-abortion rally.

The March For Life is typically one of the biggest demonstrations of the year on the National Mall, attracting thousands of abortion opponents. It’s held annually on the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion, although this year’s march was pushed back because of the inauguration.

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway is scheduled to speak at the rally.

Metro said Monday it will run additional trains during the midday hours on Friday.

The transit agency also expanded service for Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington, which turned out to be the second-busiest day in the system’s history, with more than 1 million paid rides.

Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia