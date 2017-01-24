Metro to Boost Service During Anti-Abortion Rally in D.C.

WASHINGTON — Metro says it will run more trains than usual on Friday to accommodate crowds gathering on the National Mall for an anti-abortion rally.

The March For Life is typically one of the biggest demonstrations of the year on the National Mall, attracting thousands of abortion opponents. It’s held annually on the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion, although this year’s march was pushed back because of the inauguration.

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway is scheduled to speak at the rally.

Metro said Monday it will run additional trains during the midday hours on Friday.

The transit agency also expanded service for Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington, which turned out to be the second-busiest day in the system’s history, with more than 1 million paid rides.

Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)