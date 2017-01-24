Less Service, Higher Cost: Metro Debuts Proposed 2018 Budget

January 24, 2017 10:28 AM
WASHINGTON — Riders of the Metro were greeted with a fun little surprise Tuesday morning. A “reality check,” one might call it.

WMATA was apparently distributing copies of its proposed budget for the 2018 fiscal year and, to no surprise of anybody who has followed news of Metro’s considerable budget gap recently, the proposed changes are drastic.

Per WMATA’s website, service will become less frequent during weekday rush hour on the Red, Orange, Silver, Green and Yellow lines — though more frequent on the Blue line — and it will become less frequent during the weekends on every line.

For riders who need to go to Shady Grove, Rockville, Twinbrook or White Flint, a train will be available just once every 30 minutes thanks to reduced service in which every other train stops at Grosvenor-Strathmore.

Despite the reduction in service, riders will be paying increased fares if the budget is approved. Per the website, Metrorail rush hour trains will cost up to $0.10 more per ride, while non-rush hour rides will cost up to $0.25 more per ride. Additionally, Metrobus fares will rise by $0.25 for express and non-express rides.

Finally, several passes and special deals will change or be eliminated altogether. The 28-day Metrorail pass and D.C. student 10-trip rail pass will both be eliminated, the one-day rail pass will be changed to a rail-bus combo pass and cost $0.25 more, the 7-Day Short Trip pass will increase by $2.50 and the 7-Day Fast Pass will increase by $0.75.

