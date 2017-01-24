Bruce Allen: Kirk Cousins Is Our Quarterback

WASHINGTON — Redskins General Manager Scot McCloughan was not available to speak to reporters who traveled to Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl Tuesday afternoon.

Team President Bruce Allen did speak with SiriusXM’s NFL Radio, however, where he addressed his team’s most pressing offseason question: its future with quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Asked, on a scale of 1 to 10, if the likelihood Cousins remains a Redskin next year is a “10,” Allen replied, “Yeah… Kirk’s our quarterback. He played well the last two years, and I know there’s other speculation, but it doesn’t come from the Redskins.”

For the second straight offseason, Cousins is set to become a free agent, though the Redskins can intervene before he does either by reaching a long-term agreement or, as they did last offseason, franchise-tagging Cousins. In the latter case, a longer deal could always be worked out later.

Speculation has ramped up over the last week, with reports suggesting if Kyle Shanahan lands the 49ers head coaching vacancy, he could make a run at acquiring Cousins via trade. The Browns are also said to have interest.

If the Redskins elect to use the non-exclusive tag on Cousins, other teams could negotiate with him, though if the Redskins declined to match an offer, the team acquiring Cousins would be required to ship the Redskins two first-round picks in return.

Head coach Jay Gruden also addressed the quarterback situation from Mobile, telling reporters, “We totally anticipate Kirk coming back to the Washington Redskins.”

“And we’re excited about parlaying two very good years as a starting quarterback with a third year and just continue to watch him grow,” he added.

Why McCloughan wasn’t made available — to comment on Cousins or any other subject — remains unclear, but for now, the head coach and team president at least appear to be in lockstep on their quarterback.

