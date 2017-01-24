Best Comedy Shows Coming To Washington DC In Spring 2017

January 24, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: best of, Eat See Play, Laura Catherine Hermoza, See
By: Laura Catherine Hermoza

Everyone needs a hearty laugh once in while, especially after a serious bout of winter’s wrath. Look ahead to the thawing temperatures and cure those winter blues with a great comedy show. From one-man shows to parody stage productions, the comedy scene is alive and well in D.C. this spring. Here are just a few of the entertainments in store beginning in early March.

Josh Wolf
Drafthouse Comedy Theater
1100 13th St., N.W.
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 750-6411
www.drafthousecomedy.com

Date: March, 2-4, 2017 (various times)

Spring comes early to the Drafthouse Comedy Theater with comedian/actor/writer Josh Wolf. Known for appearing on the E! series Chelsea Lately  and After Lately, Wolf now has his own show called The Josh Wolf Show. As CMT’s first original late-night production, Wolf’s show examines pop culture through the eyes of practicality and common sense while also showcasing humor. Wolf will appear in five performances at Drafthouse. Show times are at 7 p.m. on March 2, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on March 3 and at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on March 4.

Beth Stelling
Drafthouse Comedy Theater
1100 13th St., N.W.
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 750-6411
www.drafthousecomedy.com

Date: March, 10-11, 2017 (various times)

Beth Stelling is a stand-up comedian/writer/actress known for her humorous versatility and credentials. She’s famous for her recent comedy performance on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live but has also appeared on Conan, @midnight on Comedy Central, Chelsea Lately and The Pete Holmes Show, to name a few. Named “Best Stand-Up Comedian in Chicago” by Chicago Reader in 2010, Stelling tours around the country (and sometimes the world) bringing laughter to all. D.C. residents will get to experience Stelling live on stage this March at Drafthouse. Show times are at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on March 10 and at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on March 11.

Tom Segura
DC Improv
1140 Connecticut Ave., N.W.
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 296-7008
www.dcimprov.com

Date: March, 23-26, 2017 (various times)

While making his rounds with his No Teeth, No Entry Tour, comedian Tom Segura heads to DC Improv Theater this March.  One of the most highly regarded comedians around, Segura has appeared on Comedy Central, Netflix and several television shows. Along with his wife and fellow comedian Christina Pazsitzky, he cohosts the podcast Your Mom’s House, which was a finalist for Best Comedy Podcast at the Stitcher Awards and was profiled by VICE. Segura’s DC Improv performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on March 23, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on March 24, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on March 25 and at 7:30 p.m. on March 26.

Related: Best Open Mic Comedy Shows In Washington, D.C.

Graeme Of Thrones
The Howard Theatre
620 T St., N.W.
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 803-2829
www.thehowardtheatre.com

Date: March, 26, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Comedy shows are not limited to stand-up, as you will find with Graeme of Thrones. This parody play, created by some of top comedy writers from the U.K., delivers a humorous new storyline focused on a Game of Thrones fan, destined to recreate his own stage adaptation of the cult classic. The show has met with great success touring around the globe and is now making rounds in North America. This March the show comes to D.C. in a one-night performance at the Howard.

Russell Howard—Round The World
Sixth & I Historic Synagogue
600 I St., N.W.
Washington, DC  20001
(202) 408-3100
www.sixthandi.org

Date: May 4, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Russell Howard is on a mission to make the whole world laugh with his Round The World Tour. One of the most acclaimed stand-up comedians in the U.K., Howard has gained international fame and fandom for his humorous wit and cunning observations. He even has his own show on the BBC, Russell Howard’s Good News. As he takes the laugh track around the world, Howard will be making a special stop at D.C.’s Sixth & I Historic Synagogue this May.

Related: Best Improv Comedy Nights In Washington DC

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia