Best Comedy Shows Coming To Washington DC In Spring 2017

Everyone needs a hearty laugh once in while, especially after a serious bout of winter’s wrath. Look ahead to the thawing temperatures and cure those winter blues with a great comedy show. From one-man shows to parody stage productions, the comedy scene is alive and well in D.C. this spring. Here are just a few of the entertainments in store beginning in early March.
Drafthouse Comedy Theater
1100 13th St., N.W.
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 750-6411
www.drafthousecomedy.com
Date: March, 2-4, 2017 (various times)
Spring comes early to the Drafthouse Comedy Theater with comedian/actor/writer Josh Wolf. Known for appearing on the E! series Chelsea Lately and After Lately, Wolf now has his own show called The Josh Wolf Show. As CMT’s first original late-night production, Wolf’s show examines pop culture through the eyes of practicality and common sense while also showcasing humor. Wolf will appear in five performances at Drafthouse. Show times are at 7 p.m. on March 2, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on March 3 and at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on March 4.
Drafthouse Comedy Theater
1100 13th St., N.W.
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 750-6411
www.drafthousecomedy.com
Date: March, 10-11, 2017 (various times)
Beth Stelling is a stand-up comedian/writer/actress known for her humorous versatility and credentials. She’s famous for her recent comedy performance on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live but has also appeared on Conan, @midnight on Comedy Central, Chelsea Lately and The Pete Holmes Show, to name a few. Named “Best Stand-Up Comedian in Chicago” by Chicago Reader in 2010, Stelling tours around the country (and sometimes the world) bringing laughter to all. D.C. residents will get to experience Stelling live on stage this March at Drafthouse. Show times are at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on March 10 and at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on March 11.
DC Improv
1140 Connecticut Ave., N.W.
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 296-7008
www.dcimprov.com
Date: March, 23-26, 2017 (various times)
While making his rounds with his No Teeth, No Entry Tour, comedian Tom Segura heads to DC Improv Theater this March. One of the most highly regarded comedians around, Segura has appeared on Comedy Central, Netflix and several television shows. Along with his wife and fellow comedian Christina Pazsitzky, he cohosts the podcast Your Mom’s House, which was a finalist for Best Comedy Podcast at the Stitcher Awards and was profiled by VICE. Segura’s DC Improv performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on March 23, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on March 24, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on March 25 and at 7:30 p.m. on March 26.
The Howard Theatre
620 T St., N.W.
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 803-2829
www.thehowardtheatre.com
Date: March, 26, 2017 at 8 p.m.
Comedy shows are not limited to stand-up, as you will find with Graeme of Thrones. This parody play, created by some of top comedy writers from the U.K., delivers a humorous new storyline focused on a Game of Thrones fan, destined to recreate his own stage adaptation of the cult classic. The show has met with great success touring around the globe and is now making rounds in North America. This March the show comes to D.C. in a one-night performance at the Howard.
Sixth & I Historic Synagogue
600 I St., N.W.
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 408-3100
www.sixthandi.org
Date: May 4, 2017 at 8 p.m.
Russell Howard is on a mission to make the whole world laugh with his Round The World Tour. One of the most acclaimed stand-up comedians in the U.K., Howard has gained international fame and fandom for his humorous wit and cunning observations. He even has his own show on the BBC, Russell Howard’s Good News. As he takes the laugh track around the world, Howard will be making a special stop at D.C.’s Sixth & I Historic Synagogue this May.