Best Comedy Shows Coming To Washington DC In Spring 2017

By: Laura Catherine Hermoza Everyone needs a hearty laugh once in while, especially after a serious bout of winter’s wrath. Look ahead to the thawing temperatures and cure those winter blues with a great comedy show. From one-man shows to parody stage productions, the comedy scene is alive and well in D.C. this spring. Here are just a few of the entertainments in store beginning in early March.

Josh Wolf

Drafthouse Comedy Theater

1100 13th St., N.W.

Washington, DC 20005

(202) 750-6411

www.drafthousecomedy.com Drafthouse Comedy Theater1100 13th St., N.W.Washington, DC 20005(202) 750-6411 Date: March, 2-4, 2017 (various times) Spring comes early to the Drafthouse Comedy Theater with comedian/actor/writer Josh Wolf. Known for appearing on the E! series Chelsea Lately and After Lately, Wolf now has his own show called The Josh Wolf Show. As CMT’s first original late-night production, Wolf’s show examines pop culture through the eyes of practicality and common sense while also showcasing humor. Wolf will appear in five performances at Drafthouse. Show times are at 7 p.m. on March 2, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on March 3 and at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on March 4.

Beth Stelling

Drafthouse Comedy Theater

1100 13th St., N.W.

Washington, DC 20005

(202) 750-6411

www.drafthousecomedy.com Drafthouse Comedy Theater1100 13th St., N.W.Washington, DC 20005(202) 750-6411 Date: March, 10-11, 2017 (various times) Beth Stelling is a stand-up comedian/writer/actress known for her humorous versatility and credentials. She’s famous for her recent comedy performance on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live but has also appeared on Conan, @midnight on Comedy Central, Chelsea Lately and The Pete Holmes Show, to name a few. Named “Best Stand-Up Comedian in Chicago” by Chicago Reader in 2010, Stelling tours around the country (and sometimes the world) bringing laughter to all. D.C. residents will get to experience Stelling live on stage this March at Drafthouse. Show times are at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on March 10 and at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on March 11.

Tom Segura

DC Improv

1140 Connecticut Ave., N.W.

Washington, DC 20036

(202) 296-7008

While making his rounds with his No Teeth, No Entry Tour, comedian Tom Segura heads to DC Improv Theater this March. One of the most highly regarded comedians around, Segura has appeared on Comedy Central, Netflix and several television shows. Along with his wife and fellow comedian Christina Pazsitzky, he cohosts the podcast Your Mom's House, which was a finalist for Best Comedy Podcast at the Stitcher Awards and was profiled by VICE. Segura's DC Improv performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on March 23, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on March 24, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on March 25 and at 7:30 p.m. on March 26.

Graeme Of Thrones

The Howard Theatre

620 T St., N.W.

Washington, DC 20001

(202) 803-2829

www.thehowardtheatre.com The Howard Theatre620 T St., N.W.Washington, DC 20001(202) 803-2829 Date: March, 26, 2017 at 8 p.m. Comedy shows are not limited to stand-up, as you will find with Graeme of Thrones. This parody play, created by some of top comedy writers from the U.K., delivers a humorous new storyline focused on a Game of Thrones fan, destined to recreate his own stage adaptation of the cult classic. The show has met with great success touring around the globe and is now making rounds in North America. This March the show comes to D.C. in a one-night performance at the Howard.