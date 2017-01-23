Report: Redskins Weighing All Options, Including Trading Cousins

January 23, 2017 5:17 PM By Chris Lingebach
WASHINGTON — The Redskins may be willing to trade Kirk Cousins after all.

According to Jason Cole of Bleacher Report, the Redskins will weigh all their options this offseason, including the possibility of trading Cousins, should the right deal present itself.

“A Washington source indicated that the Redskins are willing to weigh their options this offseason with quarterback Kirk Cousins, including the possibility of trading him, with either San Francisco or Cleveland being the most likely destination,” Cole said on Bleacher Report.

“The 49ers would chase Cousins once they hire Kyle Shanahan and perhaps include the No. 2 overall pick in the deal,” he said. “The Browns also have interest in Cousins, who played in Hue Jackson’s offense under Jay Gruden.”

There is nothing inherently newsy about this aside from the Redskins, if the report is accurate, floating the idea that they would consider trading Cousins (which, for the right price, why wouldn’t they at least consider it?). Cutting through the red tape, Cleveland and San Francisco — both presumably in the market for a starting quarterback — hold the respective first and second overall picks in the 2017 NFL draft.

San Francisco is expected to hire Shanahan, the offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl-bound Falcons, at the conclusion of the playoffs. Shanahan, whose father, Mike, drafted Cousins in 2012, established a strong relationship with Cousins while coordinating the Redskins offense.

Jackson, who took a flier on Robert Griffin III and started three separate quarterbacks in 2016, served as a position coach for two seasons for the Bengals concurrently while now Redskins coach Jay Gruden was an offensive coordinator in Cincinnati.

The Redskins would need to re-sign Cousins in order to facilitate a trade. Should they use the non-exclusive franchise tag on Cousins, a trade partner would need to forfeit two first-round picks in any potential deal. That, presumably, would be the ground floor for any deal involving Cousins.

  1. Thomas Markel says:
    January 23, 2017 at 6:00 PM

    I always worry about articles that reference “a source”. Cousins is going nowhere. However, any good team will look at all options even ones they would never take.

  2. Thomas Markel says:
    January 23, 2017 at 6:00 PM

