Redskins Re-sign Long Snapper Nick Sundberg

January 23, 2017 8:14 PM By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: Nick Sundberg, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — The Redskins have re-signed long snapper Nick Sundberg.

The 29-year-old veteran, originally undrafted out of California, first caught on with the Redskins after his rookie year, signing a futures contract after the 2009 season. Sundberg earned a spot on the final roster in 2010, replacing longtime long snapper Ethan Albright.

Sundberg, behind Kedric Golston (2006) and DeAngelo Hall (2008), is the third-most tenured player on the roster. He has appeared in 91 games for the Redskins, including 41 straight between the 2014 and 2016 seasons.

That streak ended this past season when Sundberg hurt his back in the weight room, prompting Washington to promote Colt McCoy sign Rick Lovato, who filled in for two games before Sundberg returned.

