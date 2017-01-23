Kirk Cousins to Replace Aaron Rodgers in 2017 Pro Bowl

WASHINGTON — Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins will join left tackle Trent Williams in the 2017 Pro Bowl.

Cousins, initially voted a Pro Bowl alternate, will replace Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, the Redskins announced on Monday. The Packers were eliminated from the playoffs with a 44-21 loss to the Falcons in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

Three other Redskins players — outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, right guard Brandon Scherff and tight end Jordan Reed — were also named to the Pro Bowl but opted not to participate in the Jan. 29 game due to lingering injuries.

This marks the first Pro Bowl selection of Cousins’ career. He passed for 4,917 yards — setting the franchise record for the second consecutive season — 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for a 97.2 quarterback rating. He also ran for four touchdowns.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter.