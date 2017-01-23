106.7 The Fan Remembers The Late Tom Gavin

January 23, 2017 6:57 PM By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: Tom Gavin

106.7 personalities past and present paid tribute Monday to a longtime friend and listener, the late Tom Gavin.

Gavin, along with being an intensely devoted radio listener, remained active in his community and had great compassion for his fellow neighbor. And, what listeners entertained by Gavin for years might not know: When he wasn’t calling into radio programs, he was calling the office lines, asking employees how their day was going; he arrived early to radio station events to offer assistance setting up.

He was a genuinely kind and caring human being.

tom gavin1 106.7 The Fan Remembers The Late Tom Gavin

