106.7 The Fan Remembers The Late Tom Gavin

106.7 personalities past and present paid tribute Monday to a longtime friend and listener, the late Tom Gavin.

Gavin, along with being an intensely devoted radio listener, remained active in his community and had great compassion for his fellow neighbor. And, what listeners entertained by Gavin for years might not know: When he wasn’t calling into radio programs, he was calling the office lines, asking employees how their day was going; he arrived early to radio station events to offer assistance setting up.

He was a genuinely kind and caring human being.

I listened to Tom Gavin call the Don & Mike show for a decade & then screened those calls then took those calls. Damn, this blows. Safe Home — chad dukes (@chaddukes) January 23, 2017

Sad to hear the news from @chaddukes and @Andrew_Langer that Tom Gavin has died He was a big part of the good old days at 106.7 WJFK pic.twitter.com/ptYdSHDS9C — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) January 23, 2017