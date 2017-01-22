Report: Redskins Promote Manusky to Defensive Coordinator

WASHINGTON — After losing outside candidate Dan Quinn to L.A. Chargers, the Washington Redskins have made the decision to promote internally for the defensive coordinator position, tapping outside linebackers coach Greg Manusky.

NFL insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapaport broke the news on Sunday morning:

Garafolo joined 106.7 The Fan on Sunday morning shortly after breaking the news.

“It’s breaking news, but it’s kind of the expected breaking news,” Garafolo told Craig Hoffman and Chris Russell. “As you track this situation, you realize once Gus Bradley is out and some of these other guys–I don’t think Rob Ryan was ever really a serious consideration–once you see the way the dominoes fell, you figure it had to be Manusky.

Manusky has long ties to the Redskins’ organization, playing for the team as linebacker at the tail end of the glory years (1988-1990), then starting his coaching career with the team in 2001.

He re-joined the organization in 2016, bringing 15 years of coaching experience, including nine years as a defensive coordinator.

While it may seem like strange timing, for news to break on a Sunday morning before the Championship round of the playoffs, the Redskins are looking ahead to the Senior Bowl and preparing for their offseason.

Garafolo said that the other candidates were informed of the news this morning, with knowledge that Manusky had been hired. Now that he has been promoted from outside linebackers, it’s unclear if the team will seek to replace that position.

This offseason, the Redskins cast a wide net to replace Joe Barry as defensive coordinator, while also needing to fill the gap left when offensive coordinator Sean McVay went to Los Angeles.

Ultimately the team filled both positions internally, with Matt Cavanaugh reportedly getting the position on offense, and Manusky reportedly getting the nod on defense. Even though it may appear to be a move for continuity’s sake, Garafolo gave that little credence.

“I don’t think that’s really a huge thing here, as far as making sure you stay in-house just for the sake of not having to change things up,” he explained. “I really do believe that they liked Greg Manusky. They liked his experience and talking to some of the players, the players liked him a lot.”

Linebacker Will Compton was quick to confirm this assessment:

