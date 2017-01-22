Mike Shanahan Won’t Have Formal Role with Kyle’s 49ers

January 22, 2017 8:55 PM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: Kyle Shanahan, Mike Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — The Kyle Shanahan era is reportedly coming in San Francisco, but will have to wait until after the Atlanta Falcons win or lose Super Bowl LI.

This time, however, it does not appear that the father-son Shanahan duo will be a package deal, as they were in Washington in 2010. Instead, if Mike has a role with the organization, it will be strictly informal:

According to reports from NFL insider Michael Silver, there is some consideration for whether Kyle Shanahan will have control over the roster, as Mike did with the Redskins. The team has yet to hire a general manager after parting ways with Trent Baalke, and that decision could depend on the chosen candidate.

Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton has already been interviewed and is considered the front-runner for the position. Arizona Cardinals vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough is also a possibility.

According to fellow insider Ian Rapaport, control over the roster is of little concern to team owner Jed York, as long as the general manager gets along with Kyle in a partnership.

Regardless, the presence of Mike Shanahan is considered to be a positive by the powers that be within the organization.

“I’m told that will not happen in a formal role,” Silver told NFL Gameday. “However, owner Jed York views that as a huge positive, that Kyle Shanahan has such a decorated father that he can lean upon for advice as he eases into the head coaching job.”

The elder Shanahan has not had a formal NFL role since leaving the Redskins in January of 2014. He was considered for the 49ers job before it was given to Chip Kelley last offseason, and has been a rumored candidate elsewhere. It is unclear what his demands would be for returning to the sideline or front office, but his desire to have control over both is well documented.

 

