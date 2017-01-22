Funny: Kirk Cousins Vows to Never Miss Playoffs Again

WASHINGTON — The NFL schedule is long and grueling. It requires discipline, sacrifice, and occasionally missing some of life’s special moments.

Then again, football also provides the excuse to miss some of the not-so-fun moments in life, as Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins reaffirmed on Saturday. On that day, instead of preparing with teammates for the NFC Championship game and a chance to fulfill a childhood dream of playing in the Super Bowl, he was at the mall.

With his wife.

Shopping for perfume.

And he vowed to never be there again:

Not being in the playoffs means my January weekends involve sitting on mall benches, outside perfume stores, waiting on my wife#NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/SvWTtr3GxC — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) January 21, 2017

Cousins is a devoted husband with a good sense of humor, so odds are good that he didn’t begrudge the family time. However, it is important to note that he would rather be preparing for the biggest game of his career instead.

Here’s to 2017!

