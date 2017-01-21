PHOTOS: Women’s Marches From Around the World

WASHINGTON — More than half a million people are expected to be out in the District Saturday for the Women’s March, but it’s hardly the only place people are rallying for women’s rights.

Dozens of sister marches and rallies are being held all over the world, and at least one march was forced to change into a rally due to such a large crowd. After all, it’s not easy to keep hundreds of thousands of people mobile in an urban environment.

Due to the large crowd on hand, today's Woman's March has been changed to a Rally. pic.twitter.com/IjVelFUrLu — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) January 21, 2017

Here are some of the marches and rallies and other gatherings from around the U.S. Warning: It’s an enormous amount of people, places and photos.

No matter which way you turn, packed in all directions at the #Philly #WomensMarch! pic.twitter.com/9p8EuzrTv3 — A Better Balance (@ABetterBalance) January 21, 2017

The #WomensMarch in downtown St. Louis! This is what democracy looks like. pic.twitter.com/mzb5xMZUKC — Antonio French (@AntonioFrench) January 21, 2017

It's a beautiful day in Pittsburgh. #womensmarch A photo posted by Jay Fanelli (@jayfanelli) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:14am PST

#womensmarch #losangeles A photo posted by Nico M (@inmc) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:45am PST

Speakers are kicking off Tulsa's #WomensMarch downtown "We work together to get stuff done." @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/wC9e1kl2se — Ashley Holt (@AshleyHoltKJRH) January 21, 2017

March doesn't even start for another hour. What a turnout in St. Paul. #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/9rQez4NrbW — Rachel Chazin (@RachelChazin) January 21, 2017

LOVE TRUMPS HATE!!!!! 💖💪🏽💪🏾✊🏻💪🏼💪🏻✊🏻✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏿 #womensmarch #nyc A photo posted by Clarissa Luna (@clarissalunanyc) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:55am PST

Crowd starting to gather in public square downtown Cleveland. Looks like turn out will be good. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/dIUxk0hJQ9 — Larry Hartlaub (@LarryHartlaub) January 21, 2017

A pic of just a few of the representation from Fort Hall Reservation of Shoshone/Bannock Tribe. #pocatello #WomensMarch #WaterIsLife pic.twitter.com/tkkG9tC8uE — Kristine A (@_Kristine_A) January 21, 2017

Early scene at Women's #MarchOnLansing at Michigan Capitol pic.twitter.com/SISS7jpUTS — Jonathan Oosting (@jonathanoosting) January 21, 2017

People streaming in, solidly, from blocks away — conversation is that this is the biggest rally Buffalo has had in years #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/9AZluNI2MZ — Victoria (@poetiscariot) January 21, 2017

Better view of Moore Square as the fog is lifting. #WomensMarchRaleigh pic.twitter.com/E1nvyh22pK — Ben McNeely (@benmcneely) January 21, 2017

This is one of the largest public protests I have ever seen on the Jersey Shore. #WomensMarch #asburypark pic.twitter.com/nBQhjBQqtf — Erik Larsen (@Erik_Larsen) January 21, 2017

Trying to get to #womensmarchsundance #womensmarch 👋🏽💞 A photo posted by Rita Walsh (@ralliedspirits) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:20am PST

#womensmarch #womensmarchclt #climbedatree #wethepeople A video posted by Patrick Sullivan (@psullivan6) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:58am PST

(The last picture is from Salt Lake City, Utah. The last video is from Charlotte, NC.)

And here are some from other countries.

What a beautiful day to stand up for women's rights! #womensmarchlondon pic.twitter.com/HDWE9mdsZL — Amnesty UK (@AmnestyUK) January 21, 2017

"Thank you, Canada!" A common refrain here as we join the flow of the march #wmwcanada #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/9OeufgGoZs — Sarah Boesveld (@sarahboesveld) January 21, 2017

#Montreal #WomensMarch my sisters and friends marching together in my home town! I love you all @ChloeLoopdeloop pic.twitter.com/PXiQUW0th1 — Olivia Collins (@mungbeancollins) January 21, 2017

#WomensMarch A few pictures from our first in the world Women's March in Guam on Friday. pic.twitter.com/uDP611TAFJ — theMEDICI (@theFLYINGfan51) January 21, 2017

300+ walk toward the American embassy in Athens.. chanting anti Trump and pro refugee slogans #trump #Athens pic.twitter.com/YHGlGiK5O9 — Edward Crawford (@_edwardcrawford) January 21, 2017

Proud to have attended the #WomensMarchEdinburgh outside the consulate. Let's smash all kinds of oppressions from within ✊🏼 #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/enZ7f2mJEL — Heidi Vistisen (@HeidiVistisen) January 21, 2017

(A very sincere thanks to Caroline Spencer for pointing us in the direction of many of these pictures.)

