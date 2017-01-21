PHOTOS: Women’s Marches From Around the World

WASHINGTON — More than half a million people are expected to be out in the District Saturday for the Women’s March, but it’s hardly the only place people are rallying for women’s rights.
Dozens of sister marches and rallies are being held all over the world, and at least one march was forced to change into a rally due to such a large crowd. After all, it’s not easy to keep hundreds of thousands of people mobile in an urban environment.
Due to the large crowd on hand, today's Woman's March has been changed to a Rally. pic.twitter.com/IjVelFUrLu
— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) January 21, 2017
Crowds in Grant Park right now… #WomensMarch #Chicago #abc7chicago pic.twitter.com/dcsMr0bglQ
— Judy Hsu (@JudyHsuABC7) January 21, 2017
#whyIMarch #WomensMarch #chicago pic.twitter.com/kVqiGKTu9Z
— Kim Kishbaugh (@kkish) January 21, 2017
good morning #womensmarch #chicago! pic.twitter.com/0u6l6IzFQq
— patrick j. murphy (@profpjm) January 21, 2017
Here are some of the marches and rallies and other gatherings from around the U.S. Warning: It’s an enormous amount of people, places and photos.
No matter which way you turn, packed in all directions at the #Philly #WomensMarch! pic.twitter.com/9p8EuzrTv3
— A Better Balance (@ABetterBalance) January 21, 2017
At the @womensmarch in Reno, NV! pic.twitter.com/DJiQhRxxEi
— ACLU of Nevada (@ACLUNV) January 21, 2017
Look! Democrats in Kansas! #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/kz8lJfjwwl
— Kimberly Rieck (@RiDuvessa) January 21, 2017
View from the crowd of the march down Market. #WomensMarch @kmove #STL pic.twitter.com/CxvanND5F2
— Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) January 21, 2017
The #WomensMarch in downtown St. Louis! pic.twitter.com/gsZH5qkj0P
— Antonio French (@AntonioFrench) January 21, 2017
The #WomensMarch in downtown St. Louis! This is what democracy looks like. pic.twitter.com/mzb5xMZUKC
— Antonio French (@AntonioFrench) January 21, 2017
Day two. #WomensMarchSTL #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/xFzkBHl5BL
— alberto (@albertodaily) January 21, 2017
#ResistTrump #womensmarch #Detroit pic.twitter.com/W9bX7yGEWN
— Matt HomrichKnieling (@ofmice_andmatt) January 21, 2017
#WomensMarch #WomensMarchOnAsheville pic.twitter.com/Wx2Q6HZgrE
— Michelle (@derchellen) January 21, 2017
It's a beautiful day in Pittsburgh. #womensmarch
A photo posted by Jay Fanelli (@jayfanelli) on
A photo posted by Nico M (@inmc) on
12,000 people showed up to #WomensMarch #oklahomacity pic.twitter.com/jkLKQkx31F
— Yael Chanoff (@Yaelnc) January 21, 2017
Speakers are kicking off Tulsa's #WomensMarch downtown "We work together to get stuff done." @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/wC9e1kl2se
— Ashley Holt (@AshleyHoltKJRH) January 21, 2017
March doesn't even start for another hour. What a turnout in St. Paul. #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/9rQez4NrbW
— Rachel Chazin (@RachelChazin) January 21, 2017
LOVE TRUMPS HATE!!!!! 💖💪🏽💪🏾✊🏻💪🏼💪🏻✊🏻✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏿 #womensmarch #nyc
A photo posted by Clarissa Luna (@clarissalunanyc) on
Tens of thousands of ppl turn out for #Boston #WomensMarchforAmerica on #BostonCommon. #wbz #wbznews pic.twitter.com/m9cl7UndBA
— Kim Tunnicliffe (@KimWBZ) January 21, 2017
#WomensMarch #Charlestrong #Charleston #Resist #Unity pic.twitter.com/DNkIsNlOUE
— #WeThePeople (@I_miss_Bernie) January 21, 2017
#WomensMarch in Tennessee pic.twitter.com/4wbA4Q0QNa
— Carolyn Russo (@RussoCarolyn) January 21, 2017
#WomensMarch #denver pic.twitter.com/i0MnamUY1x
— Old Skool Denver (@NJ_MA_NY_CO) January 21, 2017
#WomensMarch #SantaAna pic.twitter.com/8Q76yjGLpY
— m a l l o r y (@mal_is_your_pal) January 21, 2017
Crowd starting to gather in public square downtown Cleveland. Looks like turn out will be good. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/dIUxk0hJQ9
— Larry Hartlaub (@LarryHartlaub) January 21, 2017
Yep. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/V6yUvEddBU
— Emerge Colorado (@EmergeColorado) January 21, 2017
A pic of just a few of the representation from Fort Hall Reservation of Shoshone/Bannock Tribe. #pocatello #WomensMarch #WaterIsLife pic.twitter.com/tkkG9tC8uE
— Kristine A (@_Kristine_A) January 21, 2017
#WomensMarch #baltimore pic.twitter.com/FyM8cNmsJt
— Sarah Kendrew (@sarahkendrew) January 21, 2017
Early scene at Women's #MarchOnLansing at Michigan Capitol pic.twitter.com/SISS7jpUTS
— Jonathan Oosting (@jonathanoosting) January 21, 2017
People streaming in, solidly, from blocks away — conversation is that this is the biggest rally Buffalo has had in years #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/9AZluNI2MZ
— Victoria (@poetiscariot) January 21, 2017
Better view of Moore Square as the fog is lifting. #WomensMarchRaleigh pic.twitter.com/E1nvyh22pK
— Ben McNeely (@benmcneely) January 21, 2017
A living exhibit #NCRM #WomensMarch #Memphis pic.twitter.com/D5SDthnWfF
— Rychetta Watkins (@Rychetta) January 21, 2017
Big crowd in #Iowa marching for what is right. #wmia #HearOurVoice #ActOnClimate pic.twitter.com/iWN6FqALx9
— Channing Dutton (@channingdutton) January 21, 2017
This is one of the largest public protests I have ever seen on the Jersey Shore. #WomensMarch #asburypark pic.twitter.com/nBQhjBQqtf
— Erik Larsen (@Erik_Larsen) January 21, 2017
#Seattle #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/SMEx5l6c3S
— Kathy E Gill 💫 (@kegill) January 21, 2017
It's getting pretty crowded here in Riverside. #WomensMarch #WomensMarchRiverside #ResistFromDay1 pic.twitter.com/Bs9o7ffDRD
— Leslie Caluza (@blackmorghann) January 21, 2017
The movement collecting. pic.twitter.com/GqhSIrAeNW
— WomensMarchSac (@WomensMarchSac) January 21, 2017
Little Rock, AR #WomensMarch #whyimarch @rjcurylo pic.twitter.com/ykSVjU37MZ
— Amelia Charles (@amelianicole428) January 21, 2017
#WomensMarch #phoenix pic.twitter.com/z4zh9dscUo
— Swiersum (@Swiersum_602) January 21, 2017
#WomensMarch #Sundance2017 #ParkCity pic.twitter.com/Skzt4rYDXU
— Peggy Stuart (@PeggyStuart) January 21, 2017
Trying to get to #womensmarchsundance #womensmarch 👋🏽💞
A photo posted by Rita Walsh (@ralliedspirits) on
#womensmarch #womensmarchclt #climbedatree #wethepeople
A video posted by Patrick Sullivan (@psullivan6) on
(The last picture is from Salt Lake City, Utah. The last video is from Charlotte, NC.)
And here are some from other countries.
The Best Signs From Women’s March in D.C.
What a beautiful day to stand up for women's rights! #womensmarchlondon pic.twitter.com/HDWE9mdsZL
— Amnesty UK (@AmnestyUK) January 21, 2017
Trafalgar Square right now. London, you beauty #WomensMarch #womensmarchlondon pic.twitter.com/tvmbThRNWV
— Lucy Sherriff (@sherrifflucy) January 21, 2017
Fab time at #WomensMarch in #Manchester today. pic.twitter.com/yZjBf4wECY
— Jane Anderson CDG (@JaneAndersonCDG) January 21, 2017
#WomensMarch in Kingston #canada pic.twitter.com/snRfCTI1pU
— Ingrid Mattson (@IngridMattson) January 21, 2017
Grand Parade #Halifax #WomensMarch represent pic.twitter.com/d0GOALUe5Z
— Karen Schaffer (@jobofyourlife) January 21, 2017
People filing in #WomensMarch #ottawa pic.twitter.com/uqRPTXTHRI
— Emily Fearon (@EmilyIFearon) January 21, 2017
Nous sommes prêtes!!! #montreal #manifdesfemmes #womensmarchmtl #sistersofthenorth pic.twitter.com/qGM4EhhBp7
— Cathy Wong (@cathywongcw) January 21, 2017
"Thank you, Canada!" A common refrain here as we join the flow of the march #wmwcanada #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/9OeufgGoZs
— Sarah Boesveld (@sarahboesveld) January 21, 2017
#Montreal #WomensMarch my sisters and friends marching together in my home town! I love you all @ChloeLoopdeloop pic.twitter.com/PXiQUW0th1
— Olivia Collins (@mungbeancollins) January 21, 2017
2000 strong in Geneva today — in Swiss terms, that's huge #wmglobal #womensmarch #wmgeneva #LoveTrumpsHate pic.twitter.com/fVBi4fMrg5
— Heidi (@scherzicle) January 21, 2017
Marched like a girl in Geneva today ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 for liberté egalité et solidarité #WomensMarch #wmglobal #womensmarchgeneva #LoveTrumpsHate pic.twitter.com/wNj1rrVGJo
— Heidi (@scherzicle) January 21, 2017
A #WomensMarch in Antarctica, too https://t.co/6uYISDfh24 @RaeHodge pic.twitter.com/8WktRDBLTF
— David Beard (@dabeard) January 21, 2017
#WomensMarch A few pictures from our first in the world Women's March in Guam on Friday. pic.twitter.com/uDP611TAFJ
— theMEDICI (@theFLYINGfan51) January 21, 2017
Paris #WomensMarch ❤
Freedom of choice, Tolerance, Love pic.twitter.com/HVL5EWWj2W
— Caroline de Maigret (@Carodemaigret) January 21, 2017
Não tenho palavras #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/ayncIbdOAk
— Gabie (@whogabie) January 21, 2017
A picture of the #WomensMarch in Paris. pic.twitter.com/38tjgQ4nXD
— Patrick Madden (@Patrick_Madden) January 21, 2017
Womens March Stockholm. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/9QL1yH7pNI
— Malena Ernman (@Malena_Ernman) January 21, 2017
300+ walk toward the American embassy in Athens.. chanting anti Trump and pro refugee slogans #trump #Athens pic.twitter.com/YHGlGiK5O9
— Edward Crawford (@_edwardcrawford) January 21, 2017
Over 4000 attendees at #WomensMarchMelbourne #WomensMarch wooo thank you Melbourne. LOVE TRUMPS HATE @WM_Global pic.twitter.com/4J12kod9dj
— WomensMarchMelbourne (@WomensMarchMelb) January 21, 2017
#WomensMarch in #Bermuda was a great gathering. #WomensMarchBermuda pic.twitter.com/tDlRUr7ayq
— Carly (@stfucarly) January 21, 2017
Proud to have attended the #WomensMarchEdinburgh outside the consulate. Let's smash all kinds of oppressions from within ✊🏼 #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/enZ7f2mJEL
— Heidi Vistisen (@HeidiVistisen) January 21, 2017
18K in St Pete. All ages. Colors. Genders. Beautiful. #WomensMarch #Resist pic.twitter.com/zsFp99Bc33
— Invoke My Name (@bluecityredst) January 21, 2017
Dublin #WomensMarch 2017. pic.twitter.com/4ZqffHBRUE
— Dimitra Xidous (@keepbeesing) January 21, 2017
@TeenVogue In Hamburg, Germany #WomensMarchHamburg #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/0w9ORVJMRc
— S. (@wheresthecake) January 21, 2017
