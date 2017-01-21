WOMEN'S MARCH: | 4.7M March Worldwide | 500K March in D.C. | Pics: Marches Around The World

More Than 4.5 Million Join in Women’s Marches Around World

January 21, 2017 5:45 PM
Women's March

WASHINGTON — Thursday and Friday around the District were all about Donald Trump and his inauguration. Saturday was about something else.

More than 500 thousand people are believed to have participated in the Women’s March in downtown D.C., per reports, and womensmarch.com claims more than 4.5 million people participated in 673 marches around the world.

According to several reports, more people attended Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington than the previous day’s inauguration, and that doesn’t include the millions of other people who attended marches around the world. At least one march was held in every state, as well as in Puerto Rico and Guam, and many states hosted considerably more than one.

In addition, a total of 81 other countries — 82 including the U.S. — held marches for women’s rights.

All day, photos, videos and accounts streamed in from all over the planet, from D.C. to Los Angeles, Berlin to Guam, Antarctica to Alaska.

PHOTOS: Women’s Marches From Around the World

The crowds were so big in D.C. and Chicago that the originally planned marches eventually had to morph into rallies, as there were too many people to move through the city streets.

Not only did the people show up in droves, they came prepared. The signs that popped up around the District were something to behold.

It was, by all accounts, a successful event. Many report it being the biggest public demonstration they’d ever seen, while others compared it to Vietnam War protests and Civil Rights protests in the 1960s.

