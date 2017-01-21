Injury Updates on LB Ryan Kerrigan, RB Rob Kelley

WASHINGTON — Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan underwent surgery on his left elbow this month and will need six-to-eight weeks to rehabilitate.

Kerrigan battled injuries all season, but he hurt his elbow in the Dec. 19 game against Carolina. He will not participate in the Pro Bowl on Jan. 29 in Orlando.

Kerrigan could use the time off. He also had his right index finger break through the skin in the season-ending loss to the New York Giants on Jan. 1. He also knew surgery on the elbow was a possibility. Kerrigan told reporters as much on Jan. 2 the day after the season ended.

“Rest first. We’re going to see how a few weeks off will treat it and then kind of revisit it after that, see if anything needs to be done,” Kerrigan said then. “I’m not anticipating anything needing to be done surgically, but we’ll see after. If it’s not improving like I want to in a couple weeks then I’ll do something.”

Kerrigan and Kelley Both on the Mend

Meanwhile, running back Rob Kelley had minor surgery on his right knee earlier this month, according to two people with knowledge of the procedure. Breaking Burgundy’s Ben Standig reported that news first.

Kelley is already working out again, a source said, and the surgery should have no impact on his offseason going forward. He hurt the knee in a Dec. 24 win at Chicago and had an MRI exam two days later. Kelley still played in the season finale against the New York Giants on Jan. 1.

At the end of season press conference on Jan. 2, Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Kelley “would probably have a scope.” Kelley was an unknown coming out of the draft, but the Redskins showed interest and he figured there was an opportunity to play.

Kelley made the team after an impressive training camp, and when starter Matt Jones struggled with fumbles and inconsistency and was finally hurt, Kelley took over. He started the final nine games of the year and had 704 yards on 168 carries with no fumbles. Kelley finished with six rushing touchdowns. He added 12 receptions for 82 yards and touchdown, too.

“Great, great year for him as far as a rookie coming in as a free agent, being thrown into the fire like he was and performing like he did,” Gruden said on Jan. 2. “There’s a lot of improvement that’ll be made with Robert. He’s going to get stronger, even get in more better shape. He’s going to understand the 16-game season, what it entails, how demanding it is on his body. He’s going to get himself ready to go. But he’s shown great vision, great toughness in the hole, great ball security. That’s a good starting point.”

