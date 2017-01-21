WOMEN'S MARCH: | 4.7M March Worldwide | 500K March in D.C. | Pics: Marches Around The World

Half a Million People Expected at Women’s March in D.C.

January 21, 2017 9:45 AM
Filed Under: 2017 Inauguration, Women's March

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was sworn into office on Friday to a somewhat thin crowd, relatively speaking. All around the web, pictures of sparse crowds and partially empty parade routes could be found, all just a day after the inaugural concert drew a similarly small gathering.

If the early pictures and videos appearing all over social media are any indicator, the women’s march on Saturday morning will enjoy a very different fate. Early projections have about half a million people showing up to the march.

First, here are just some of the many images and clips that flooded Twitter from flights full of women coming to Washington for the event.

That’s a lot of women (and some men), coming in from all over the country, and not just the United States. Some of those pictures are from people flying in from Canada, and there will likely be plenty of marchers coming from other nations. Several other countries already held their marches. (h/t Human Rights Watch)

While Friday brought the flights into town, Saturday morning saw the folks getting downtown to the march. And how does one get downtown in Washington? Generally speaking, by Metro. And the Metro was absolutely packed all morning. Here are just some of the many, many people flooding various Metro stations en route to the march.

It seems there will be many thousands of people — mostly women, but they certainly won’t be alone in their participation — participating in Saturday’s march. And unlike some of the protests that turned violent the day prior, the vibe of this event appears generally positive.

You can also watch a live stream of the march here:

