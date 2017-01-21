Half a Million People Expected at Women’s March in D.C.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was sworn into office on Friday to a somewhat thin crowd, relatively speaking. All around the web, pictures of sparse crowds and partially empty parade routes could be found, all just a day after the inaugural concert drew a similarly small gathering.

If the early pictures and videos appearing all over social media are any indicator, the women’s march on Saturday morning will enjoy a very different fate. Early projections have about half a million people showing up to the march.

Per @womensmarch organizers, they're increasing today's turnout estimates to 500,000 participants. Be patient & kind! #WomensMarch — Deputy Mayor Donahue (@SafeDC) January 21, 2017

First, here are just some of the many images and clips that flooded Twitter from flights full of women coming to Washington for the event.

Everyone on my flight to Baltimore is going to the #WomensMarchOnWashington !!! pic.twitter.com/pO2uaOGZNm — Courtney MacDonald (@Court_mac_d) January 20, 2017

Joined by plane full of women heading to D.C. #WomensMarchOnWashington. Seattle is showing up in force! pic.twitter.com/RdBdCxvn8P — Julia White (@julwhite) January 20, 2017

So damn proud of my mom and all the other nasty women headed from Seattle to D.C. for #WomensMarchOnWashington. #Planefullofnastywomen pic.twitter.com/FIyC8kzu0d — Henri Fitzmaurice (@TallHenri) January 20, 2017

Flight attendant says : "ladies, my mama just texted 'be loud, be proud & watch out for crazies'" #WomensMarch #HearOurVoice @womensmarch — Christine Swint (@yoginipoet) January 21, 2017

A full flight of #nastywomen heading to DC for the #WomensMarch. pic.twitter.com/EW6J0XomQH — Laura Oldham (@lauramoldham) January 21, 2017

All of them plus more are on my flight to D.C. #planefullofnastywomen pic.twitter.com/UUg9m4j0xo — Emma (@_emmaallison) January 20, 2017

Love a nasty woman flight attendant 👏 Starting our wknd of amazing women because we can't give up! @SpiritAirlines #WomensMarchOnWashington pic.twitter.com/bWj89inKtJ — Flor Blake (@FlorBlake) January 20, 2017

Southwest turns on the pink lights and a loud cheer erupts. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/Ft8ukziRVk — Jennifer MOran (@jgmoran2) January 19, 2017

Boarding plane. Woman on plane says "anyone here going to the March?" 75% of plane: "YES!!" #WomensMarchOnWashington — Andrea Addario (@addarioandrea) January 20, 2017

There's a party on Southwest Flight 806! Almost everyone aboard is en route to the #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/92DgMaXrQX — obeau (@beauchardo) January 21, 2017

213 passengers on United Flight 1767 frm Denver to DC this a.m. – and 203 are women heading to Women's March! #WomensMarch #SeaofPinkHats pic.twitter.com/6iZW7yAMms — Dr Kelly Sennholz (@MtnMD) January 21, 2017

These are the ladies who were with me on flight from #LA to #DC, heading to #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/mbd71uJXAC — ST-L (@SeinenuTL) January 21, 2017

A show of hands on my flight this morning of people going to the #WomensMarchOnWashington tomorrow. Many more behind me. Give 'em hell! pic.twitter.com/NffQK2Rt2K — Mihir Patel (@ChewTeaYeah) January 20, 2017

Just asked who onboard this @AmericanAir flight was headed to the #WomensMarchOnWashington. Almost all the passengers. pic.twitter.com/wLWg67FVmk — Pamela R Lightsey (@OneNabi) January 20, 2017

That’s a lot of women (and some men), coming in from all over the country, and not just the United States. Some of those pictures are from people flying in from Canada, and there will likely be plenty of marchers coming from other nations. Several other countries already held their marches. (h/t Human Rights Watch)

Bridges not walls – 100m from where the Berlin Wall once stood #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/AGFNlgQCQO — NRichardson-Little (@HistoryNed) January 21, 2017

Agenda of darkness heard yesterday has consequences, we've seen it before @rulajebreal tells #WomensMarchRome pic.twitter.com/LP2yrw8AEK — Laetitia Bader (@LaetitiaBader) January 21, 2017

While Friday brought the flights into town, Saturday morning saw the folks getting downtown to the march. And how does one get downtown in Washington? Generally speaking, by Metro. And the Metro was absolutely packed all morning. Here are just some of the many, many people flooding various Metro stations en route to the march.

Let's March Nasty Women. Shady Grove metro stop. We are not even near the city yet! #WomensMarch #nastywomen pic.twitter.com/3yJjWGEJNO — Frankie (@livetowonder) January 21, 2017

Metro Ridership as of 11am: 275k. For comparison, that's more than 8x a normal Sat & even busier than most weekdays. #wmata #womensmarch — Metro (@wmata) January 21, 2017

Heading into D.C. on the Metro to cover Tennesseans at the women's march. Train packed with marchers. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/h8wzDj4RWN — Joey Garrison (@joeygarrison) January 21, 2017

The Metro train cars are quite crowded as I continue my trip to cover the #womensmarch in D.C. pic.twitter.com/W8WP6KOyjw — Joey Garrison (@joeygarrison) January 21, 2017

Another photo. Long lines just to get out of the Metro at #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/8PCGgDfnZH — Joey Garrison (@joeygarrison) January 21, 2017

Metro was half empty for #Inauguration

Today: Crowds overwhelming Metro for #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/lE1tL5G5Oa — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 21, 2017

Streets around Arlington metro stations packed with women in pink hats. Looks to be a good turnout for #WomensMarch Hope #wmata can keep up. — Clarendon Nights (@clarendonnights) January 21, 2017

It seems there will be many thousands of people — mostly women, but they certainly won’t be alone in their participation — participating in Saturday’s march. And unlike some of the protests that turned violent the day prior, the vibe of this event appears generally positive.

Holy smoke!!! There is a sea of people walking across the Capital to the #WomensMarch Awesome! pic.twitter.com/1ShSKnXcZY — Luis V. Gutierrez (@RepGutierrez) January 21, 2017

The energy is noticeably different this morning. People moving about and in the streets. #WomensMarch — Aaron Bland (@dcdoubleaa) January 21, 2017

If you're going to the #WomensMarch this morning, be safe and be heard. See you there. — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) January 21, 2017

Thousands waiting in Baltimore for trains to DC…crazy…way bigger crowds than inauguration day #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/442NncOKPL — Tristan Q-T (@TQuinnThib) January 21, 2017

Amazing how many men are screaming the #WomensMarch won’t make a difference, thus proving it does. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 21, 2017

"Fired up! Ready to go!" chants in the D.C. Metro before the #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/TFah8rJC7Z — Hailey Branson-Potts (@haileybranson) January 21, 2017

"We have awakened a giant in this country, or should I say a giantess," @RepSpeier says. pic.twitter.com/YaNyyRP8Mn — Sarah D. Wire (@sarahdwire) January 21, 2017

Much more diversity today. pic.twitter.com/CbG9HlGCC3 — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 21, 2017

A seemingly never ending volume of marchers steaming to the Mall from the bus drop off at #RFK headed to the #WomensMarch. @cbsbaltimore pic.twitter.com/1JWQ9wne2I — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) January 21, 2017

Congratulations to the women marching today. We must go forward to ensure full reproductive justice for all women. #WomensMarch — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 21, 2017

You can also watch a live stream of the march here:

