WOMEN'S MARCH: | 4.7M March Worldwide | 500K March in D.C. | Pics: Marches Around The World

All the Best Signs From the Women’s March in D.C.

January 21, 2017 10:55 AM
Filed Under: 2017 Inauguration, Women's March

WASHINGTON — The Women’s March in D.C. is on and in full force, and the crowds are stunning.

The latest update projects about a half a million people showing up to march for a large variety of reasons, and that number could still grow as Metro stations all around the area continue to be absolutely packed.

Guide to Women’s March on Washington

And with people en masse come signs en masse. Here we’ve compiled some of the best, safe for young eyes, signs from the District’s march.

(Photo credit: Erin Thibeau)

(Photo credit: Erin Thibeau)

(Photo Credit: Erin Thibeau)

(Photo Credit: Erin Thibeau)

Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia