All the Best Signs From the Women’s March in D.C.

WASHINGTON — The Women’s March in D.C. is on and in full force, and the crowds are stunning.
The latest update projects about a half a million people showing up to march for a large variety of reasons, and that number could still grow as Metro stations all around the area continue to be absolutely packed.
Guide to Women’s March on Washington
And with people en masse come signs en masse. Here we’ve compiled some of the best, safe for young eyes, signs from the District’s march.
