All the Best Signs From the Women’s March in D.C.

WASHINGTON — The Women’s March in D.C. is on and in full force, and the crowds are stunning.

The latest update projects about a half a million people showing up to march for a large variety of reasons, and that number could still grow as Metro stations all around the area continue to be absolutely packed.

Guide to Women’s March on Washington

And with people en masse come signs en masse. Here we’ve compiled some of the best, safe for young eyes, signs from the District’s march.

My wife and friends went to the march and I'll I got was this awesome photo texted to me pic.twitter.com/OPHhQliJju — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 21, 2017

It's great to see these #WomensMarch protesters know exactly what they're demonstrating against. pic.twitter.com/7c54ZZaRB4 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 21, 2017

Maria Humphrey of Columbus, Ohio on her way to the #WomensMarch in DC pic.twitter.com/zOnUGn0OkE — c carpenter (@cbcarpenter) January 21, 2017

Here are some signs from the #WomensMarch on Washington today. Credit: Emily Crockett/Vox pic.twitter.com/pC9URY9TG9 — Vox (@voxdotcom) January 21, 2017

This. Is. Amazing. Taken in 1981. pic.twitter.com/cydc0kNNGX — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) January 21, 2017

As a decades-long women’s rights activist–it’s AMAZING to wake up to photos and solidarity for women’s rights from around the world. pic.twitter.com/uE9zllgY1V — Nisha Varia (@Nisha_Varia) January 21, 2017

sign of the day so far pic.twitter.com/7yW1kYKsy8 — Emma Roller (@emmaroller) January 21, 2017

The sign game may have been won already #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/ulDCpry3EZ — Versha Sharma (@versharma) January 21, 2017

