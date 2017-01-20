Donald Trump Channels Bane in Inaugural Address

WASHINGTON — We have another instance of the Trump family allegedly plagiarizing a major speech.

First, there was Melania Trump seemingly ripping off Michelle Obama’s 2008 Democratic National Convention speech in her 2016 Republican National Convention.

Now, we have Donald Trump’s inaugural address, which includes a line that is eerily similar to the famous speech made by Bane in The Dark Knight Rises.

This might be a series of remarkable coincidences, but it’s uncanny.

Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter