WOMEN'S MARCH: | 4.7M March Worldwide | 500K March in D.C. | Pics: Marches Around The World

Donald Trump Channels Bane in Inaugural Address

January 20, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: 2017 Inauguration, Donald Trump

WASHINGTON — We have another instance of the Trump family allegedly plagiarizing a major speech.

First, there was Melania Trump seemingly ripping off Michelle Obama’s 2008 Democratic National Convention speech in her 2016 Republican National Convention.

Now, we have Donald Trump’s inaugural address, which includes a line that is eerily similar to the famous speech made by Bane in The Dark Knight Rises.

This might be a series of remarkable coincidences, but it’s uncanny.

Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia