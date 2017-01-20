Report: Redskins Lose Top Candidate to L.A. Chargers

WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins caught a tough break on Friday evening, as one of the top candidates to succeed Joe Barry as defensive coordinator landed a job 3,000 miles away. Via NFL insider Adam Schefter:

Former Jaguars HC Gus Bradley has agreed to become DC for then Los Angeles Chargers, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2017

This follows weeks of interviews for the Redskins with six different candidates. It’s unclear if Bradley was a front-runner for the position, especially after the Redskins interviewed so many more candidates, but he has one of the strongest resumes of any coach who was interviewed.

Bradley rose to national prominence as defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, overseeing the rise of the Legion of Boom in the Pacific Northwest. He parlayed that into a head coaching position with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but never managed to elevate that team to a competitive level.

He was fired by the team on December 18, 2016, finishing with a 14-48 record in four seasons. Since then, he has been one of the hottest candidates to fill a coordinator position, interviewing in Washington and San Francisco.

Early on, he was said to be tied to former Buffalo Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn, who took the head coaching job with the Chargers. It was believed that the 49ers were the front-runners for his services, where he might have joined presumed head coach and former Redskins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

Instead, he will follow the original reports and join Lynn with the Chargers, leaving the Redskins no closer to making a decision at defensive coordinator.

