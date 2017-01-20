WOMEN'S MARCH: | 4.7M March Worldwide | 500K March in D.C. | Pics: Marches Around The World

Report: Redskins Lose Top Candidate to L.A. Chargers

January 20, 2017 10:24 PM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: Gus Bradley, L.A. Chargers, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins caught a tough break on Friday evening, as one of the top candidates to succeed Joe Barry as defensive coordinator landed a job 3,000 miles away. Via NFL insider Adam Schefter:

This follows weeks of interviews for the Redskins with six different candidates. It’s unclear if Bradley was a front-runner for the position, especially after the Redskins interviewed so many more candidates, but he has one of the strongest resumes of any coach who was interviewed.

ALSO READ: Ranking Redskins Defensive Coordinator Candidates

Bradley rose to national prominence as defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, overseeing the rise of the Legion of Boom in the Pacific Northwest. He parlayed that into a head coaching position with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but never managed to elevate that team to a competitive level.

He was fired by the team on December 18, 2016, finishing with a 14-48 record in four seasons. Since then, he has been one of the hottest candidates to fill a coordinator position, interviewing in Washington and San Francisco.

Early on, he was said to be tied to former Buffalo Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn, who took the head coaching job with the Chargers. It was believed that the 49ers were the front-runners for his services, where he might have joined presumed head coach and former Redskins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

Instead, he will follow the original reports and join Lynn with the Chargers, leaving the Redskins no closer to making a decision at defensive coordinator.

 

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.

More from Brian Tinsman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia