Report: Redskins Have Offensive Coaching Staff Set

WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins have reportedly settled on a new quarterbacks coach, which suggests that current quarterbacks coach Matt Cavanaugh will be reassigned or promoted to offensive coordinator.

This would leave the Redskins set on the offensive side of the ball, and ready to double down efforts on defense.

The new quarterbacks coach is rumored by NFL insider Bruce Feldman to be Kevin O’Connell, a former journeyman quarterback who mostly held clipboards for the Patriots, Lions, Jets, Dolphins and Chargers. After his brief career ended in 2012, he transitioned to coaching, first at the high school and college level, then to the pro ranks in Cleveland and San Francisco.

As 106.7 The Fan Redskins beat reporter Bryan McNally pointed out on Twitter, his connection to the Redskins’ staff run deep:

O'Connell was a backup QB with the #Jets and has ties to Matt Cavanaugh and Bill Callahan. Seems to suggest Cavanaugh is new o-cordinator. https://t.co/BxIPqH90p9 — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) January 21, 2017

If Cavanaugh has been promoted to the offensive coordinator position, this would be his third time in that role at the NFL level, and the first time since 2004. Cavanaugh previously served as offensive coordinator in Chicago and Baltimore.

Cavanaugh has three Super Bowl rings, two from his time as a player and one as a coach. He has overseen the development of Kirk Cousins at quarterback, which could be a positive indication that the Redskins will make every effort to retain the soon-to-be free agent quarterback.

