Redskins Ryan Kerrigan, Rob Kelley Both on the Mend

January 20, 2017 9:29 PM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: Rob Kelley, Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — Two of the Washington Redskins’ most productive playmakers in 2016 have gone under the knife this offseason to repair injuries sustained during the grueling campaign.

Outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan initially injured his elbow in Week 4, but kept the problem contained with a protective sleeve. He came off the injury report for Weeks 7-14, when he injured his elbow again.

As 106.7 The Fan’s Redskins beat reporter Brian McNally confirmed, Kerrigan’s surgery cleaned up “loose bodies” in his elbow:

 

Running back “Fat Rob” Kelley was injured in Week 16, diagnosed with a sprained knee. Kelley started nine games this season, including battling through injury in Week 17. His procedure will require only a short recovery time.

Both players should be healthy long before the team’s offseason workout program begins.

 

