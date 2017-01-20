Redskins Ryan Kerrigan, Rob Kelley Both on the Mend

WASHINGTON — Two of the Washington Redskins’ most productive playmakers in 2016 have gone under the knife this offseason to repair injuries sustained during the grueling campaign.

Outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan initially injured his elbow in Week 4, but kept the problem contained with a protective sleeve. He came off the injury report for Weeks 7-14, when he injured his elbow again.

As 106.7 The Fan’s Redskins beat reporter Brian McNally confirmed, Kerrigan’s surgery cleaned up “loose bodies” in his elbow:

Catching up on 2 #Redskins surgeries: OLB Ryan Kerrigan on left elbow. 6-to-8 weeks rehab. RB Rob Kelley (meniscus, right knee). 2-3 weeks. — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) January 21, 2017

Running back “Fat Rob” Kelley was injured in Week 16, diagnosed with a sprained knee. Kelley started nine games this season, including battling through injury in Week 17. His procedure will require only a short recovery time.

Sources confirmed surgeries. Kerrigan had loose bodies in that elbow cleaned up. @john_keim had that one. @BenStandig with report on Kelley — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) January 21, 2017

Both players should be healthy long before the team’s offseason workout program begins.

