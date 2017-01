WASHINGTON — Behold, a headline that we here at CBS Washington genuinely did not expect to write today.

We have nothing else to add to this story, so we’ll let the tweets take it from here.

This protester, in Chinatown, has a Go-Pro hat, a bullhorn, and three llamas pic.twitter.com/CvoRmFipTj — Betsy Woodruff (@woodruffbets) January 20, 2017

I expected to see pro-Trump supporters and protesters on #InaugurationDay. But llamas? Here's why this farmer is protesting: pic.twitter.com/o8ne5ZHy8s — Sara Salman (@sara_salman) January 20, 2017

Meet Ethan Abbott who brought two alpacas, a llama, & a bird for the #inauguration to "take back our farms…and freedom" pic.twitter.com/6fAnDB8G3U — Ryan Lovelace (@LovelaceRyanD) January 20, 2017

Llamas out and about to demonstrate in favor of better trade policies that help people pic.twitter.com/CgBULzEzEM — Ben Piven (@benpiven) January 20, 2017

Happy Inauguration Day?

(h/t Buzzfeed)

Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter