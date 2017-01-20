DeSean Jackson Hangs Out with Floyd Mayweather

WASHINGTON — On a day when most of the D.C. region was under lockdown for the Presidential Inauguration, Washington Redskins receiver DeSean Jackson was at MGM National Harbor with undefeated prize fighter Floyd Mayweather.

Big brother @floydmayweather One of the Realist to show me how it's Done 💯💯 #moneyteam #Jaccpot 💰💰 A photo posted by Desean Jackson (@0ne0fone) on Jan 20, 2017 at 6:12pm PST

There isn’t much to take from the photo, except that Jackson is spending time near D.C. this offseason. Jackson and Mayweather are old friends, and Jackson has previously posted photos of them hanging out with LeSean McCoy, rapper Tyga, singer Chris Brown, The Game and Rihanna.

Lake Show !! Let's go !! A photo posted by Desean Jackson (@0ne0fone) on Mar 6, 2016 at 12:40pm PST

The money bags emojis that he posted with Friday’s picture might be bad news for Redskins fans who hope he returns this offseason. Jackson is scheduled to become a free agent when the new league year remains, and it is widely assumed that he will find a richer contract offer somewhere else.

Either way, Jackson is keeping good company this offseason as he waits for the free agent markets to open up.

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.