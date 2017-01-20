CBS Radio Washington, D.C. Partners with Wrapify

WASHINGTON – CBS RADIO Washington, D.C., comprised of 95.5 FM, 94.7 FM, 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM and 1580 AM, has entered into a strategic partnership with Wrapify, a new, exclusive, mobile outdoor marketing company, to supply D.C. Metro advertisers with out-of-home advertising that’s currently limited in the market.

Interested consumers can download the Wrapify app – available on the iPhone and Android devices – and apply to have their personal vehicle wrapped with local advertising messages. In return, the drivers are paid a monthly fee. The app tracks a vehicle’s mileage and route and combines the data with local traffic patterns to determine the number of impressions made on consumers on a particular day and time. The ability to measure the out-of-home advertising messages is a key component to Wrapify’s exclusive technology.

“Wrapify is proud to provide hard-working Americans with an effortless way to supplement their income through something they’d be doing anyway – driving their personal vehicle,” says James Heller, CEO of Wrapify. “Partnering with CBS RADIO Washington, D.C. brings Wrapify the ability to roll out large scale sales efforts in the D.C. market while providing our partners with a way to integrate visual impressions into their advertising campaigns.”

Rex Regner, Director of Product Development and Innovation for CBS RADIO Washington, D.C., added, “This partnership will strengthen our marketing assets in the area by providing our clients with a way to reach more out-of-home consumers. Our clients will literally own the eyes and ears on the road and we will be able to provide them with detailed analytics on how their messages are being seen – an important component that sets this product apart from similar services.”

About CBS RADIO Washington, D.C.

A division of CBS Corporation, CBS RADIO is one of the largest major-market radio operators in the United States with 117 radio stations in 26 U.S. markets as well as an extensive array of digital assets. In Washington, D.C., CBS Radio owns and operates sports talk radio WJFK-FM (106.7 The Fan), hot adult contemporary WIAD-FM (94.7 Fresh FM), contemporary hot rhythmic WPGC-FM (95.5 FM), Spanish language WLZL-FM (107.9 FM) and CBS Sports Radio WJFK-AM (1580 AM).

About Wrapify

Wrapify is the “Uber for Advertisers.” It pays American drivers to wrap their cars in marketing messaging while using its proprietary technology to track their vehicles in real time for brands including Bud Light, eBay and Petco. Named one of Inc. magazines’ hottest startups of 2015, San Diego-based Wrapify is currently in 27 US markets with more than 35,000 registered drivers.

Press Contact

Ivy Savoy-Smith | Phone: (202) 971-8003 | Email: ivy.savoy-smith@cbsdc.com