Buy or Win Tickets to ‘106.7 the Fan LIVE’ at the State Theatre

January 9, 2017 5:01 PM
We’re taking our show(s) on the road!

Join us on Saturday, February 18 at the State Theatre for an evening of uncensored, behind-the-scenes stories from your favorite 106.7 the Fan hosts — all sharing the same stage!

There will also be live performances from our own Danny Rouhier, mentalist and magician Max Major and local band, “For the Win.”

** TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE! Click here to buy or win yours by listening to 106.7 FM all week.

WHAT: The first-ever “106.7 the Fan LIVE”
WHERE: The State Theatre (an 18+ venue) | MAP
WHEN: Saturday, February 18
HOW: BUY HERE or listen to win.
WHO: EB, Lurch Papa, Cakes, JP, Danny Rouhier and Chad Dukes, along with Max Major and the D.C. band “For the Win.”

FAMILY OF SPONSORS

Military Order of the Purple Heart | Priority Nissan of Chantilly | Priority Nissan | Mazda of Tysons Corner | Gold’s Gym

FOR THE WIN
For the Win

MAX MAJOR
Max Major

