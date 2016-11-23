2 Years After He Died, Marion Barry’s Gravesite Gets Marker

WASHINGTON — Marion Barry’s gravesite finally has a permanent marker.

Relatives and friends of the former District of Columbia mayor gathered at Congressional Cemetery in November to unveil a monument in his honor.

Several people worked together to plan the monument, including Barry’s widow, Cora Masters Barry, and his son, Marion Christopher Barry. The former mayor’s son died of a drug overdose in August.

A spokeswoman for Barry’s family, Raymone Bain, says the process took longer than expected in part because the original design had to be scrapped for not conforming to the cemetery’s requirements. She says Christopher Barry’s death was another setback.

Barry died in November 2014 at age 78. He served four terms as mayor and was known as the District’s “Mayor for Life.”

Follow @CBSDC on Twitter

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press and CBS DC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)